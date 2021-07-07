An early morning fire in Section claimed the life of one person and injured another person last Saturday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said crews, including Section, Macedonia and Dutton fire departments, responded to the fire at John Homes Apartments, located on Sunset Drive.
Harnen said it was three-unit apartment and the middle apartment was fully engulfed in flames.
“The other two apartments were starting to burn,” he said.
Firefighters found a female in the third apartment, Harnen said. She was transferred to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The female was identified as Sharon Kay Tarver, 80 of Section.
As firefighters fought the fire, Harnen said a man ran inside the apartments. He was later located and physically removed. The man, 55, was transferred to UAB Hospital, where he remains.
Harnen said state fire marshal was contacted and is investigating.
“We do expect foul play,” added Harnen.
