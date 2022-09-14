Jackson County Commissioner Kevin McBride has been elected to serve as a member of the 2022-2023 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments.

The Association’s Legislative Committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county.

