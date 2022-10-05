The other day I was driving down some back road in Jackson County after a visit to a farm and looked at my windshield and noticed very tiny drops of moisture. I thought to myself “Well that is good” because parts of the county are very dry at the moment.

However, as I surveyed the beautiful blue sky with the occasionally white cloud floating by, I realized it was not rain I was seeing. No unfortunately I was seeing aphid poo, otherwise more correctly and politely called honeydew.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.