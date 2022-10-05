The other day I was driving down some back road in Jackson County after a visit to a farm and looked at my windshield and noticed very tiny drops of moisture. I thought to myself “Well that is good” because parts of the county are very dry at the moment.
However, as I surveyed the beautiful blue sky with the occasionally white cloud floating by, I realized it was not rain I was seeing. No unfortunately I was seeing aphid poo, otherwise more correctly and politely called honeydew.
The culprit in this case was the September snowflake we have grown accustomed to the last few years, the Asian Hackberry Woolly Aphid. It is a white fuzzy insect that looks similar to a snowflake and is well adapted to float on the wind.
The Hackberry Woolly Aphid is not native to North America but an invasive species from Asia. It does not sting and does not bite but literally it likes to suck. It likes to suck the nutritious juices from the leaves of our native hackberry and sugarberry trees.
They like the juices so well that they cannot possibly hold it all and hence release the honeydew droplets on planes, trains and automobiles as well as anything else that may be in the way. It is sticky and sugary and the perfect place for black sooty mold to grow.
This sooty mold turns everything black from the tops of cars and yard toys to the very tree leaves that the aphid once received its nourishment. Hence, photosynthetic activity of the leaves are greatly reduced and causes premature falling of leaves. No long term harm is done to the tree, but the tree’s cosmetics are ruined for a short time.
Populations of aphids vary each year and are hard to predict. Weather plays a role. Predatory insects, such as the Asian multicolored lady beetle (lady bug), also play a role in population growth. These aphids only occur on hackberry and sugarberry trees, but those trees can be found in many parts of Jackson County so widespread control is very difficult. Likely, now is too late to do anything about this year.
As we deal with this insect for the next few weeks, your extension agent has some handy tips. Don’t park your cars, trucks or tractors under a hackberry tree. Don’t lick anything you are not supposed to and don’t try to build snowmen in October. There will be plenty of time for that later in January and February when we get real snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.