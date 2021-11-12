The Jackson County Masters Gardeners Association has committed to helping high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship to further education in the agriculture and horticultural fields.
Earlier this year, association members Jim and Sue Jordan approached the leadership of the association with the concept of creating an annual college scholarship within the fields that the Masters Gardeners represent.
A committee was formed to research and develop a scholarship program. Over the next six months the committee, headed by the Jordans and assisted by fellow members, Doc and Terri Scheffler, explored all of the opportunities for a scholarship and developed a program that would reach out to all high school seniors that reside in Jackson County.
“We didn’t want to focus only on the traditional high schools,” said Sue Jordan. “We’re expanding the application base to include home schooled and other non-public school students.”
“Agriculture and horticulture are big fields,” added Terri Scheffler. “Related fields include such things as Botany, Environmental Science, Agriculture Economics, Forestry, Irrigation, Landscape Design and many others.”
The scholarship can be sued at any post-secondary institution. The association kicked off the application process on Nov. 9, with completed applications due on or before March 1, 2022. Applications can be requested from the association’s scholarship committee at jcmgscholarship@gmail.com.
