A senior at North Jackson High School has been selected as the August “Employee” of the Month at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology).
Trent Hayes is enrolled in the electrical technology program at EPCOT.
This outstanding young teen has been selected for this honor before. He was named as the “Employee” of the Month in November of last year.
Trent won the silver medal in industrial motor control at the Alabama Skills USA Conference in April. He was presented with a professional tool belt complete with electrical tools. He is an active member of Skills USA at EPCOT,
Trent is in his third year as a student in the electrical technology program. His future plans include pursuing a career in industrial maintenance.
