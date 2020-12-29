HTPG, a leading manufacturer in commercial refrigeration is developing equipment to maintain specific temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine storage in support of Operation Warp Speed.
The Scottsboro facility was reconfigured in September to increase output and accommodate the new production.
The effort is part of a public-private partnership which HTPG brings its expertise in commercial refrigeration and temperature-controlled supply chain. The partnership aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 across the United States.
“Vaccines such as the ones for COVID-19 must be stored in an exact temperature range to ensure potency,” said Mark Evans, vice president and general manager at HTPG. “We ramped up production at our factory to maximum levels as part of our commitment to meet deadlines and respond to this critical moment in our nation’s history.”
Evans credited employees for meeting ambitious deadlines weeks ahead of schedule.
“Our employee response was extraordinary,” said Evans. “Our team is honored to be part of this process and proud to build equipment that will maintain specific temperatures for life-saving vaccines.
