Breast Cancer Awareness Month has become one of the most widely known cancer awareness campaigns known across the world. On a Saturday morning outside the Jackson County court house, many breast cancer survivors gathered for two reasons: a picture and a chance to just meet up.

Ann Looney, the chair for the Beauty and the Beast fund, gathered up all the survivors she could in Jackson County to recognize their triumph over their disease. Before and after the pictures are done, all of the women, wearing some sort of pink, are split off into different groups, some catching up with others, seeing what each other have been up to.

