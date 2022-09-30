Breast Cancer Awareness Month has become one of the most widely known cancer awareness campaigns known across the world. On a Saturday morning outside the Jackson County court house, many breast cancer survivors gathered for two reasons: a picture and a chance to just meet up.
Ann Looney, the chair for the Beauty and the Beast fund, gathered up all the survivors she could in Jackson County to recognize their triumph over their disease. Before and after the pictures are done, all of the women, wearing some sort of pink, are split off into different groups, some catching up with others, seeing what each other have been up to.
Two of the women present, Karen Adams, who is currently fighting breast cancer and Shirley Crownover, a 14-year survivor, each have very different experiences in their respective diagnoses.
Adams had originally been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in March 2018.
“It’s kind of scary. It’s a lot to take in all at one time. They kind of run you here and there to get everything figured out. It’s a little bit scary but I have very good people around me that help me out,” Adams said.
Adams had learned about the Beauty and the Beast Fund through a friend at work, who had told her about it and then reached out to the fund for her to set up the process.
“They’re a great organization and they have been very helpful to me,” Adams said. “The biggest thing is that they’ve given me money for gas to go to and from Huntsville.”
Adams’ treatment went well and her cancer was in remission until it returned in 2021.
“It’s a little bit frustrating (being diagnosed again) but that time we did catch it early so my doctor is great about getting scans every three months to just stay on top of things so we did catch that one early,” Adams said.
Though the diagnosis was that it was stage four and metastatic, the cancer was stable.
“You just keep fighting. That’s all you can do,” Adams said.
In addition to the assistance with gas, the Beauty and the Beast Fund also helps connect the breast cancer patients, helping build a strong support system with people either going through the same treatments or having been through it in the past. When the news came that Adams’ cancer had come back, she had multiple people reach out and offer to talk whenever she needed.
“It’s nice to have other people going through the same thing. Your family and friends want to help and are helpful but sometimes people who are going through or have been through the same thing just have a little more understanding of what you’re nervous about or explaining the process, things like that. It’s just nice to have other people going through the same thing.”
Some of the advice given by patients are such small details that many people who’ve never gone through could never understand.
“I had a friend who told me ‘don’t use a regular toothbrush, use a child’s toothbrush because it’s softer and won’t be as bad,’” Crownover said. “(I would tell people) to use plastic forks and spoons instead of regular ones because you get that metallic taste in your mouth from some of the medicine.”
For Crownover, she was diagnosed in 2008 with stage 2 breast cancer. Though the Beauty and the Beast Fund had not been established at the time of Crownover’s diagnosis, she was part of a support group that was invaluable to her time in treatment.
“(When I was diagnosed), I was pretty sure when I went to see the doctor that was what he was going to tell me. That was my gut feeling. It was some fear and unrest about it but positive at the same time,” Crownover said. “I knew the good lord was going to take care of me and that I had a good support system at home with family, friends and my church family. When I got outside, I stopped, looked straight up and said ‘Lord, this is too big for me. I can’t do it, it’s all yours and I’m not taking it back. I give it all to you,’ and I had a peace come over me that I can’t explain and I knew I was going to be fine.”
Her official remission date is one Crownover can’t remember because, to her, her remission date will always be Feb. 14, 2008, when she had a mastectomy before going through chemotherapy with no radiation.
“I know the doctors count (remission dates) after your chemo when they dismiss you but I had surgery on Valentine’s Day and I always counted that as my cancer free day because they got it then and I felt like it was all gone at that time,” Crownover said. “I forgot what month (they said I was in remission) because that’s when they got the cancer and that’s when I’m saying it’s gone.”
After her treatments had concluded, Crownover remained active in the breast cancer support groups, hoping to assist some women going through what she had went through and paying forward the support given to her.
“If I can help one person like that friend helped me or if I can help one person not be too frightened to go through what they’re going through, that would mean a lot. I have had several people call me and if they didn’t want to meet somewhere and talk then we would just talk on the phone. I told them about my experience, about the toothbrush and plasticware… Being able to pass on little things and telling them how you felt after treatments… It helped me and the ladies that I talked with seemed to appreciate us taking time and talking.”
