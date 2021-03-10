A local woman said she received a call from an apparent scammer this week. The woman said she got a call saying she had won money from Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes
Of course, the catch, she said, was she was asked to send fee money to cover the taxes.
“I didn’t do it,” she said. “I knew it was a scam. Please never send money.”
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said he receives calls on a daily basis regarding scams. He even said Sheriff Chuck Phillips received a call this week regarding a social security card scam.
“There is all kind of scams out there,” said Harnen. “It never ends. They are always trying to get information. Most people are smart enough not to fall for it.”
