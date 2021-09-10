Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was charged with three counts of failure to pay, two counts of failure to appear and theft of property first degree.
• Limuel Jeffery Underwood, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Greg Allen Shankles, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Avery Rush, 54 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Amber Lynn Morris, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Jonathan McElroy, 43 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 28 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 25 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Xavier Patrick Benson, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property first degree.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
• Kali Marie Welch, 23, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Jimmy Early, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Adam Ruiz, 38 of Jasper, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Chasity Gilbert, 43 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay.
• Allison Hutchens, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Renee Neal, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shannon Reprogle, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Valerie Lynn Steele, 42 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft fourth degree and failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• Mary Ann Raughton, 42 of Birmingham, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Tyris Simone Branford, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Justin Blake Gilliam, 22, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• James Donald Hart, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• James Monroe Hawes, 58 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Timothy Brandon Richards, 39 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with violation of release order and failure to appear.
• Micheal Shane Shipman, 48 of Sylvania, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Byron Keith Terry, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• Nathan Johnson, 42 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 26 of Odenville, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation.
• Tyris Simone Branford, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on six counts of bond revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear and violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• At 1:52 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 600 block of West Anderson Street.
• At 7:15 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in the 2200 block of Broad Street.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
• At 12:20 a.m., a report of theft third degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
• George Sanders Clark III, 58 of Bryant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of failure to appear, fleeing to elude and obstructing governmental operations.
• Greg Allen Shankles, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 28 of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
• Dustin Gilliam, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allison Hutchens, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Cookston, 33 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Andrew Lee Evan, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bobby Ray Kennedy, 52 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Courtney Renee Neal, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
• Byron Keith Terry, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft third degree warrant.
• Matthew Dale Gant, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Tyris Simone Branford, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
