Northeast Alabama Community College has announced that country music group Diamond Rio will be the featured artist at this year’s Music on the Mountain. NACC will host Diamond Rio on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum at the college’s campus in Rainsville.
Music on the Mountain has been providing entertainment for the local community for quite some time and has become a treasured community event.
“Diamond Rio is one of the stalwarts of country music,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “They are a Grammy-winning group and have been nominated for Grammies fourteen times, in addition to being named group of the year by the Country Music Association. They have won a Dove Award for gospel music. Don’t miss them.”
Originating as The Tennessee River Boys in the 80s, the band evolved into Diamond Rio in 1989. The following year, they signed with Arista Nashville, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet in The Middle,” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their multi-week chart-topper “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” crossover hit “One More Day,” as well as timeless hits “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “I Believe,” and many more.
“We are thrilled to have Diamond Rio to our stage,” said NACC Event Planner Chasley Brown. “We have worked on this for several months, and we are so thankful it worked out to host them for our community. We are expecting a great show, and we are always grateful for the support of those who attend. Tickets are on sale now! Please purchase your tickets early as we anticipate a large crowd that night.”
Selling more than 6.8 million albums and surpassing over 1.05 billion global streams, Diamond Rio has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Known for playing every note on every album throughout their career, the band’s unwavering commitment to their craft is evident in their instrumental tracks “Big,” “Appalachian Dream,” and “Poultry Promenade,” all of which received Grammy nominations for Best Country Instrumental Performance. Following their Arista Nashville deal, the band released two albums with Word Records–their Christmas album, The Star Still Shines, and their Dove and Grammy-winning Christian Country album, The Reason.
Amassing numerous accolades throughout the years, the band is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, won six Vocal Group of the Year Awards (four CMA and two ACM), received fourteen Gramm nominations, and won a Grammy Award for their album, The Reason. Known for their charitable commitments, including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
“We started Music on the Mountain to honor the great musical heritage of our area,” Campbell stated. “In light of the soaring prices of concert tickets this day and age, we work to keep ticket prices low. By cutting profits on our end, we can bring in great, iconic bands like Diamond Rio. This is our gift to the Northeast community.”
Tickets for Music on the Mountain are $30 and are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting showclix.com/event/music-on-the-mountain-diamond-rio.
Complete event information may be obtained by contacting event planner Chasley Brown at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248 or by email at brownchasley@nacc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.