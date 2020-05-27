Tristian Culver, a graduating senior at Scottsboro High School, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, for her project, “SHS Band Cooling Station.”
Her project focused on providing a pavilion for her school’s band program to use to cool down. Culver said she noticed there was a lack of shade on their band practice field, and there have been several cases of students overheating or getting sick.
To tackle these issues she built a pavilion for the school which the band, other teams and the public could use to get shade and rest. She raised money to build the pavilion and was able to equip it with lights and fans.
She also educated her band program on the issues of heat, but bugs, dehydration, nutrition and cleanliness. The pavilion was completed in time for band camp.
“The pavilion has resulted in absolutely no cases of band students overheating,” said Culver. “Now that we have a faster and more efficient way to cool off, our practices run a lot smoother and we are able to get a lot more work done.”
Culver says the pavilion will provide the school and community a safe place to rest during the hot summer months. The Scottsboro High School custodial staff and band directors will maintain the pavilion to ensure future students will be able to benefit as well.
“By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Tristian has become a community leader,” said Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama. “Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”
Culver said earning her Gold Award helped her improve her public speaking, time management and organization.
“My project was all completed for the love and advancement of music and the marching arts,” said Culver. “Thanks to the new pavilion, it gives my band an outlet to become better at what we do.”
Each girl earning her Gold Award demonstrates excellence through a leadership project totaling more than 80 hours. Girls who earn their Gold Award are also recognized by the President of the United States, the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Armed Services, state legislatures, colleges and universities for admission and scholarship opportunities and the American Legion.
