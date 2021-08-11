Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• Byron Terry, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Crystal Clements, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Scott Allen, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Thomas Houston Crumbly III, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Elizabeth Cheri Gilliam, 41 of Langston, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Jeffery A. Self, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Rodger Ashley Vincent, 37 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Daniel James Worden, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication, arson first degree and attempted murder.
• Zachary D. Britt, 35 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• Adam Ryan Ray, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Jason DeWayne Puckett, 37, was charged with failure to pay.
• Erik Earl Avans, 48 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Dana Sheree Baker, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Gary Gregory Bozarth, 40 of Woodville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to pay.
• Jose Richard Garcia Alvarez, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 51 of Bryant, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Anthony Kelly Malone, 60 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Amos Charles Fletcher, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
• Jessie Ray Brown, 26 of Section, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jordan Levi Cisco, 24 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and DUI.
• William Craft, 68 of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
• Timothy Randall Frazier, 40, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 26 of Odenville, was charged with four counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 19 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua Alan Robertson, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Joseph K. Woods, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Daniel James Worden, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Tony Orlando Appleton, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Barrett, 36 of Union Grove, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Ray Benefield, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and ignition interlock required.
• Billy Dwight Clark, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with attempted murder.
• Chad Demont Chubb, 23 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Casey Jones Foster, 26 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Paul Osborne, 54 of Stevenson, was charged with theft second degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Bruce West, 63 of Skyline, was charged with criminal mischief first degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• Duane Bradford, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Lewis Hitchcock, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• Carlos Marino, 21 of Albertville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Jose Richard Garcia Alvarez, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Christopher Estrada, 21 of Valley Head, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Sandra Ortiz, 18 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Cynthia Garcia, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sharon Jo Whipkey, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Dana Sheree Baker, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Davey Allen Campbell, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.