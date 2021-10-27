Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
• Clifford Scott Tuten, 30 of Henagar, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault third degree and public intoxication.
• Keely Terez Angel, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with drug trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm with a permit.
• Christian Payne, 23 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Carl Wayne Standifer, 47 of Pisgah, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons prohibited from carrying a firearm.
• Kelly Ray Tripp, 53 of Ider, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melisa Jordan, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
• Stephanie Wade, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a court order.
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
• Eddie James Edwards, 36 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• James Christopher Putman, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Sabrina Nicole Putman, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
• Candace Brewer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of failure to appear.
• Phillip Austin Pinegar, 26 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
• Angel Lambay, 29 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
MONDAY, OCT. 25
• Travis Duke, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence warrant.
• Lisa Maze Seeley, 44 of Guntersville, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Carolyn Renae Bynum, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft second degree.
• Taylor Woodall, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Candace Brewer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
• Bobby Glen Haswell, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
