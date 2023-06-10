Summer is in full swing for the kids of Jackson County and the Scottsboro City Rec*Com offers a variety of activities for all ages. A favorite during summertime is the Rec*Com’s splash pad. The splash pad is a great way for kids to enjoy a little fun in the sun along with water play. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
“Thanks to the current and previous Scottsboro City Council members, the splash pad remains free to the public,” said Scottsboro City Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Wood.
For the splash pad, children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The splash pad is also available for parties and can be rented online at register.community.net/ScottsboroCity or by calling the Rec*Com. The splash pad features two pavilions. Reservations for a public party during open hours include one pavilion for two hours for the price of $60. Reservations for a semi-public party during after hours, which are every day except Wednesday and Sunday from 6-8 p.m., include one pavilion for two hours at the price of $120, and reservations for a private party after hours include both pavilions for two hours at the price of $240.
In addition to the splash pad, the Rec*Com also offers swimming at its indoor pool. Pool activities include lap swim, water aerobics, adult swim and open swim. Ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at the pool and there is always a lifeguard on duty. Admission to the pool is $2 a day per person and free for ages 3 and under. Monday through Thursday the pool offers lap swim from 7:30-11 a.m., water aerobics from 8-8:45 a.m., adult swim from 9-11 a.m. and open swim from 1-5 p.m. The same schedule follows for Friday which the exception of open swim ending at 4 p.m. On Saturday open swim is available from 1-5 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rec*Com also offers group swimming lessons at $45 per week during the months of June and July. Swim lesson groups include level one for children being introduced to water, level 2 for children who can comfortably put their face in water, level 3 for beginner swimmers who need assistance and level 4 for advanced swimming.
Other activities available at the Rec*Com include basketball courts, skate ramps, a playground, racquetball, weight room and sports camps. Basketball gym admission is $2 per person per day and free for ages 3 and under. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fitness room admission is $5 per person per day. Ages 13 to 16 must be accompanied by a parent in the fitness room and age 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Racquetball is $5 per person per day and ages 12 and under are not allowed.
The Rec*Com also offers monthly packages ranging from $25 to $50 and annual memberships ranging from $55 to their family package at $362. For details on packages and pricing, contact office manager Wendy Wilson.
“I enjoy seeing all ages of kids stop by the Rec*Com during the summer,” Wilson said. “I love to see kids from all classes and all ways of life making the most of their summer with the wide variety of activities we offer here.”
Scottsboro City Schools is offering a free softball camp for ages 12 and under on June 19. The camp will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Scottsboro High School softball field. No sign ups are required. A softball camp for ages 7-12 will be June 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bynum Softball Complex. Admission is $75. For an additional $10, pitching will be offered from 12:15 until 12:45 p.m. To register contact Jordan Humphrey at (256) 702-0245. For more information find them on Facebook at Softball Lessons with Jordan Humphrey.
Registration for co-ed youth flag football will begin on July 3. Contact the Rec*Com to register.
“The doors at the Rec*Com are revolving all day long,” Wood said. “With our pool, splash pad, basketball courts, sports camps…there is something for everyone to do.”
The most popular summer program at the Rec*Com is Kids Club. This day-long summer camp includes swimming, activities, arts and craft, games and movies. The camp is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration for Kids Club is $10 then $15 per day or $60 per week. This year’s Kids Club began May 30 and will last until August 3. This summer the Rec*Com welcomes an average of 80 kids per day. Although Kids Club registration has closed for the summer of 2023, if you would like to register your child for holidays or e-learning days contact the Scottsboro City Rec*Com at (256) 259-0999. Registration for Kids Club summer of 2024 will begin April 1, 2024.
The Scottsboro City Rec*Com is located at 701 South Houston Street. For updates on all activities, programs and camps follow the Rec*Com’s Facebook page: Scottsboro Parks & Recreation.
