During Saturday’s monthly Trade Day, a small crowd gathered outside of Variety Bake Shop to watch the Downtown Donut Derby, an event held to commemorate this month’s theme called Sweet Summer on the Square.
The contest would hold two rounds: one for kids and one for adults. Both rounds would be two minutes long and prizes would be handed out to the top three in each round. The winner would receive $50 cash, second and third place would receive gift certificates to the Variety Bake Shop for $25 and $15.
The winners of the contest were seven-year-old Judah Reed for the kid’s heat with three donuts and William Holland for the adults, who ate seven donuts in two minutes.
“I tried eating some [donuts] yesterday and after practicing I was like ‘maybe if I just flatten them out it’ll be a little bit easier’ but that wasn’t the real strategy. It was just to have fun and bring some publicity to the main street,” said Holland.
Variety Bake Shop was originally approached about having an event in commemoration of the sweet-themed Trade Day and they came up with the donut eating contest.
“We’re willing to help main street or anyone to help promote the events, First Monday, anything to bring people out,” said co-owner Sherrell Frederick. “Maybe we’ll do it again sometime.”
