Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 18
• Billy Edward Blake, 44 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Donald Blake Corbin, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.
• Jesse Lynn Garrett, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.
• Candace Hope Levan, 46 of Sequatchie, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Marshall Buster Smith, 28 of Ooltewah, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Robert Steele, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Jacob Varnell, 34 of Trenton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
• Eddie James Edwards, 36 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Hollie Hall, 40 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation, two counts of bond forfeiture and bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• William Craig Malone, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Randall Scott Peppers, 48 of Collinsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Martha Jean Smith, 62 of Henagar, was charged with violation of parental responsibilities.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
• Johnny Calvin Blair, 31 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication and giving false information to law enforcement.
• Jared Wheeler, 27 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Cody Lee Stiles, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Ronnie Scott Raulston Jr., 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• Lindsay Raye Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jimmy DeWayne Marlow, 50 of New Market, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Kaitlin Leanne Godsby, 22 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 18
• Timothy Ray White, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
• Stephen Shaun Smith, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and theft fourth degree.
• Joseph Frank Ward, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lindsey Raye Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Megan Marie Williams, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Katrina Edwards, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Manning, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Mark Alan Dean, 53 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
• Christopher Daniel Jones, 31 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Benson Proctor, 40 of Decatur, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lindsay Raye Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
