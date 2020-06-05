Another popular Scottsboro community event which occurs annually during Labor Day weekend has fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Scottsboro Three Arts Club sponsors Art Sunday which sees artists and craftsmen from many areas display and offer their work for sale to the public.
“Due to the global pandemic, this year’s Art Sunday has been canceled by the Scottsboro Three Arts Club,” announced Kandice Paradise, president of the Club.
“While we regret the cancellation of Art Sunday,” said Paradise, “the health and safety of our community, vendors, patrons, and volunteers are our top priorities. We also recognize the economic strain that our business and community sponsors who financially support Art Sunday are currently experiencing.”
This year’s event was scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, in King Caldwell Park. This would have been the 47th year for the Three Arts Club to sponsor the community event. Art Sunday typically involves all types of artists and craftsmen, a variety of food, as well as entertainment for all ages.
Proceeds from Art Sunday are always used to support local education and community projects. Paradise encourages anyone who would like to support these projects to make a donation towards this year’s fundraising efforts.
Donations may be mailed to The Scottsboro Three Arts Club, 1380 Woods Cove Road, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
“We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Art Sunday which is already scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021,” said Paradise.
