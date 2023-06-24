The bright lights of fireworks draws crowds across the United States every July 4. The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, began on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
The tradition of setting off fireworks for the holiday began in Philadelphia in 1977, during the first organized celebration. A ship’s cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. The tradition of patriotism became widespread after the War of 1812 when the United States again faced Great Britain. In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4, a federal holiday and in 1941 the provision was expanded to grant a paid holiday to all federal employees.
Scottsboro will celebrate Independence Day in a variety of ways. On Saturday, July 1, Downtown Scottsboro will host their Independence Day Celebration around the square. The event will begin with Trade Day including food vendors and arts and crafts vendors from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., a water slide and bouncy house for the kids from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will also be live music provided by Southern Reign bluegrass band and Brian Anderson of 98.3 Wild Country will DJ.
“We look forward to the Independence Day Celebrations next week both in Downtown Scottsboro and at Goose Pond Colony,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of these events and have a safe and happy Fourth of July celebration.”
The Downtown Scottsboro Independence Day parade will be at 10:30 a.m. with line up beginning at 10 a.m. in the lot at the corner of Laurel Street and Andrews Street by First Baptist Church. The parade will include the Scottsboro Community Marching Band.
“We are really excited to have a community marching band and a parade to celebrate Independence Day,” said band organizer and President and Promotions Chair of Main Street Scottsboro Nat Cisco. “We had suggestions to do a parade, and after looking through some old newspapers from the 20s and 30s I found information about past celebrations that included marching bands. As a former SHS band member and Drum Major, I loved the idea of getting a group of all ages and backgrounds together to play music.”
This year’s parade will include an abbreviated version of Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.
“We want everything about this parade to feel quaint and quintessentially small-town July 4th, and this is just a great iconic piece of music,” Cisco said.
The band will have practice on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school band room where anyone who needs to borrow a percussion or low brass instrument can do so. They will have a short marching practice on June 29 on the square at 5:30 p.m.
“We encourage anyone of all playing and marching abilities to join us for this fun event,” Cisco said. “We are also asking for folks to decorate their golf carts and come ride in the parade. The parade will include DAR, VFW, American Legion and we welcome the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to participate.”
For more information on the community marching band, visit their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/sborocommunityband.
Downtown is not the only location where locals can gather for festivities celebrating Independence Day. Goose Pond Colony Resort will also hold their 41st annual celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The event will feature live music and the largest fireworks show in North Alabama. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. with the Jess Goggans Band, a local band recognized for its soulful melodies, Southern grit and high-energy presence. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
“The Goose Pond Colony annual event is considered the oldest, continuous, and largest annual free firework display in North Alabama. It is all about family fun,” said Lyle Sosebee, General Manager of Goose Pond Colony Resort. “We have greatly increased the visibility of the fireworks display in the past few years by having our fireworks launched from a barge on the water instead of from on shore. This has also allowed more patrons to find prime seating areas.”
Daniel Smith will be singing the National Anthem.
“Daniel has been a regular performer at our July 4 celebration,” Sosebee said. “He is one of the most requested National Anthem singers in the south, having sung at numerous sporting events.”
98.3 Wild Country radio station will be broadcasting the entire July 4 event.
“The July 4 festival will be broadcast on 98.3, also on 98.3wildcountry.com, or it may be listened to on a cellular phone with 98.3 Wild Country application,” said Brian Anderson, General Manager of 98.3.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase, which includes hotdogs, barbecue, sweet treats and more.
“Holy Smokes Barbecue has already signed up for the festival,” said Sosebee. “They are always a big hit at the celebration.”
The location of Goose Pond Colony Resort is at 417 Ed Hembree Drive, Scottsboro. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
“We want to extend our appreciation to the City of Scottsboro, 98.3 Wild Country, Alabama Marine Police, Scottsboro Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their tremendous help in making this event, to celebrate our freedom, happen,” Sosebee said.
