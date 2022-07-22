Now is a good time to be preparing the buck or ram for breeding season. The buck/ram makes for a lot of the genetic potential of the resulting kid/lamb crop.
Right now I would evaluate his body condition to see if he is in top physical condition. Also there is a trick for increasing your kid/lamb crop by 10% called the “ram effect” that we will discuss later.
Firstly, if you have a young buck/ram that has been recently purchased you may need to harden him a little before putting him in the flock. Often, a young purchased male is coming off of a program of feeding grain to optimize size and maturity. When these young males are turned on to pasture, they are experiencing a change of diet and may start to lose condition especially if they are in with the flock.
It is best to have bucks/rams purchased early before breeding season and give them 4 to 6 weeks on pasture with limited grain feeding at about 1 percent of their bodyweight. If you have mature bucks/rams and they are in low body condition, you should also feed grain at about 1% of their bodyweight at about this time before breeding season begins.
Always provide fresh, clean water. New, young bucks/rams should not be commingled with mature males prior to or during the breeding season. Older, mature bucks/rams will compete for feed and may also run the condition off of young males.
Heat and humidity can be tough on livestock and rams and bucks are no exception. Try to provide some shade to keep them cool during hot days. Exposure to high temperatures jeopardizes reproductive soundness. Heat stress can reduce the ability of the ram or buck to function during the breeding season. It may take up to 60 days for rams and bucks to recover back to normal reproductive function.
A breeding soundness exam conducted by a veterinarian would be a useful tool to make sure that the ram or buck is ready to work. This exam will determine if the buck/ram is sound enough for breeding. This should be done six weeks prior to breeding.
General guidelines recommend that young bucks/rams can handle 15 to 25 females in their first breeding season and mature males can handle 50 or more females.
If using estrous synchronization programs that force ewes or does to come into season in shorter time intervals, reduce the number of females per male to ensure that females will settle in the appropriate time period. Pay close attention to breeding males during the breeding season to evaluate if they are doing their job and maintaining body condition.
A marking harness is a useful tool to determine if a buck/ram is doing his job as it marks the female after a service. Change colors every 17 days and keep good records of the females that have been settled. This can give a good idea when kids/lambs will be born 5 months later.
Ram effect is the practice of introducing bucks/rams after a prolonged period with exposure to does/ewes. During this period, males should not be in the flock and preferably does/ewes should not even be able to see the buck/ram. The length of this period should be at least 4 weeks long.
A better option would be to only introduce the buck/ram into the flock when the resultant kid/lamb crop will be born according to your marketing plans.
After the buck/ram is introduced into the flock, 35 to 60% of the flock will settle within a two to three week period. Often the kid/lamb crop will be 10% greater with this method as opposed to leaving the male in the flock all year.
If you have any questions, please contact the Jackson County Extension Office at 256-574-2143.
