During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council voted to appropriate $10,000 to the IMPACT Learning Center for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
“We’re thrilled. It’s a great start. We’re trying to get them to focus in on 820 children here in Scottsboro. They obviously thought it was a great program so I’m excited,” said Debbie Barclay, who is chairing the Dolly Parton Library, Jackson County.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that sends free age appropriate books to all participating children each month from ages from birth to age five.
“It’s a good program. We’ll take every individual we can get to donate. If you have a company, you can contact us at IMPACT and we’ll fill out the paperwork and do whatever is necessary. Everybody is on board. It’s going to work. We need it,” Barclay said. “We don’t concentrate on that age group like we do with elementary, kindergarten or high school. That zero to five age group has more brain development than any other group so we need to capitalize on it. It’s not a short term thing, you have to look forward to see the results of it.”
IMPACT is currently in the process of gaining the requirements to launch the program and hope to announce registration for the program soon. If all goes well, they hope to have the first set of books to be delivered in December. The goal of the program is to provide all children in Jackson County from birth to age five these books, though it’ll be a collaborative effort.
“It’s a buy in from everybody. We’ll be going to all the municipalities and talking to the mayors then of course companies, corporate, individuals. Hopefully, we can get everybody in on it because it does affect everybody long-term,” Barclay said. “We’re all excited about it and I haven’t had anyone say it doesn’t sound like a good idea. Honestly, you can’t put enough books in the hands of too many children. It’s going to make a difference.”
