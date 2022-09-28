During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the council voted to appropriate $10,000 to the IMPACT Learning Center for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

“We’re thrilled. It’s a great start. We’re trying to get them to focus in on 820 children here in Scottsboro. They obviously thought it was a great program so I’m excited,” said Debbie Barclay, who is chairing the Dolly Parton Library, Jackson County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.