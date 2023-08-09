At their August meeting, the Scottsboro Board of Education approved a technology purchase which will expand Career Tech to Collins Intermediate and Scottsboro Junior High Schools. This purchase is through a $200,000 grant from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).
Scottsboro received the Expanding Career Tech Education to Middle Grades grant which specifically targets the middle grades, sixth through eighth. The labs in both schools are predicted to be ready for students by November.
“When we wrote the grant,” explains Assistant Superintendent Jason Hass, CTE/Secondary Curriculum Director, “it was our vision to build two new Career Technical labs at Scottsboro Junior High School and Collins Intermediate, using furniture that allows for mobility and collaboration, along with cutting-edge tech hardware (laptops, presentation screens, and desktops) that puts 21st century tools in the hands of our students.”
The grant includes $50,000 which allows the purchase of We Build it Better STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) kits. These kits allow the teachers to give students the ability to show their creativity. Hass said the process is underway to purchase technology, furniture, and materials. They are also seeking grants to push Career Tech Education into grades as early as first grade. “We strongly believe in education that is hands-on, dynamic, and engaging,” concluded Hass.
In other business at their regular meeting with all board members present, the board:
- approved additions to the 2023-2024 Substitute List
- approved the contract for Alabama Behavioral Therapy Services
- approved the salary schedule
- set budget hearings for September 5 and 7 beginning at 5 p.m. both days
The next board work session will be August 17 at 5 p.m. and the board will have their next regular meeting on September 7 also at 5 p.m. They meet at the Page Administration Building on Scott Street.
