North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) General Manager Bruce Purdy will be sentenced Jan. 12, 2023 after pleading guilty to bribery in federal court Oct. 6.

According to the plea agreement, Purdy received a total of $135,000 since March 2020 with a company that entered a two-year contract with NAEC in 2017. After March 2020, the company did not provide known services to NAEC, however continued to bill NAEC $10,000 a month, which Purdy instructed the NAEC chief financial officer to pay. NAEC paid the company $200,000.

