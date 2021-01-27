Two people were arrested Sunday on theft charges following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said investigators and deputies arrested Marion L. Wallace, 29 of Scottsboro and Jana Lee Fausz, 41 of Woodville, at a residence on Poplar Street in Scottsboro.
“These arrests stemmed from an ongoing investigation involving the theft of checks from an 82-year-old Scottsboro man,” said Harnen.
Harnen said, based on the investigation, Wallace and Fausz allegedly stole checks from the man and cashed the checks at least 35 times at Walmart and several local banks.
“These transactions totaled $7,690.05,” said Harnen. “Additionally, both subjects were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of the arrests.”
Fausz was charged with 34 counts of possession of a forged instrument, theft of property first degree, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fausz was also charged with two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court.
Wallace was charged with possession of a forged instrument, theft of property first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Fausz and Wallace were placed in the Jackson County Jail, where they remained Tuesday.
