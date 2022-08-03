For months, Scottsboro police have been searching for a person or persons responsible for criminal mischief throughout the city.
On Monday, authorities got a break after a reported July 31 break-in at Scottsboro High School.
“There was damage done inside,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman. “And exit signs were stolen. We were able to identify the person responsible off video at the school.”
Following the identification, police arrested Treyden Miles, 20 of Hollywood, at his residence. Putman said Miles admitted to other crimes.
“He had also been charged with burglary in Madison County prior to this,” said Putman.
Putman said Miles admitted to breaking a stain glass window at Goose Pond Presbyterian Church, along with busting out windows at other local businesses.
Miles has been charged with burglary third degree, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
“The investigation is continuing,” said Putman. “There will likely be more charges.
Miles is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a $5,600 bond.
