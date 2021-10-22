Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
• Jeffery Scott Evans, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Charles Rudolph Garrett, 29, was charged with domestic violence simple assault.
• Mason Noel Plunk, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
• Amy E. Smith, 46 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassing communications.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
• Emilee Louise Blanken, 23 of Arab, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Angellica Lowe, 28 of Scottsboro, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• William Travis Payne, 27 of Whiteside, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Channing Bernard Pope, 49 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jessie Snodgrass, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to pay and two counts distribution.
• Christian Southeard, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• David Lee Wallen, 32 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief and domestic violence third degree menacing.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
• James Adock, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• April Denson, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Nolan Martin, 36 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Olinger, 31, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Brandy Nicole Paul, 37 of New Hope, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Jessica Lynne Wyatt, 24 of Woodville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
• Dillon Robert Barrett, 22 of Dutton, was charged with violation of protection order.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
• Matthew Gant, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jessie Snodgrass, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Christian Southeard, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Terrance Lamar Blye, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Louise Winkles, 34 of Athens, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaquavious Harper, 29 of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
• Keeley Terez Angel, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with drug trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm without a permit.
• Carl Wayne Standifer, 47 of Pisgah, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to carrying firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.