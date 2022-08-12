Spay Neuter Jackson County Alabama (SNJCA) will be starting its annual auction, running from Aug.21-27.

The auction will be held online, being found at www.BiddingOwl.com/SNJCA. All proceeds will go towards helping pets being fixed through their spay and neutering program, reporting that they’ve spayed and neutered over 2,500 pets since 2017.

