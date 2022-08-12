Spay Neuter Jackson County Alabama (SNJCA) will be starting its annual auction, running from Aug.21-27.
The auction will be held online, being found at www.BiddingOwl.com/SNJCA. All proceeds will go towards helping pets being fixed through their spay and neutering program, reporting that they’ve spayed and neutered over 2,500 pets since 2017.
Some of the featured items this year include a weekend package to Sarah’s House, a bowling and pizza party, designer bags, gym memberships, tickets to Rocket City Trash Panda games and gift certificates to a variety of places and more spread across the 250 lots SNJCA will have this year.
“This is probably our biggest fundraiser we have,” SNJCA Event Coordinator Denise White said.
Spay Neuter Jackson County Alabama was a group founded in 2017 offering spay and neutering assistance, transportation and education.
