Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
• Andy Michael Horton, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Amanda Kelly, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree and six counts of promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Roger Dale Matthews, 27 of Fackler, was charged with attempting to traffick marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jodi Alease Osbourne, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree and resisting arrest.
• Mary Elizabeth Roberts, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Nelson Lee Tidwell, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Paul Vincent, 38 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
• Jennifer Lynn Akins, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Hailey Holloway, 45 of Fort Payne, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with eight counts of failure to pay and escape third degree.
• Kristy Lynn Perry, 36 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with six counts of failure to pay and four counts of failure to appear.
• Alfred Brandon Rigstad, 40 of Sylvania, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jessie Snodgrass, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 32 of Stevenson, was arrested on six counts of bond removal.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
• Michael C. Baily, 47 of Section, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
• Derek Ray Chapman, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Keith Woods, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Nathan Ireland Campbell, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kelly Anna Burton, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
