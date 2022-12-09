Kevin Dukes, who was elected to two terms as county schools superintendent and spent his life in education, died early this year after a yearlong illness. He was 50.
Dukes has been posthumously honored with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Jackson County Sentinel and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
A 1990 graduate of Section High School, Dukes’ college career consisted of Northeast Alabama Community College, Athens State University and Jacksonville State University.
His teaching start began at Macedonia Elementary School, where he taught sixth-grade language arts and elementary physical education for 12 years.
Dukes spent his entire adult life in education, 26 years, spending one year at North Sand Mountain High School before taking his first administration position as assistant principal at North Jackson High School. From there, he moved on to serve as principal of Skyline High School for six years.
Dukes was elected superintendent in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
His proudest achievement is the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy, a $31 million project currently under construction in Hollywood.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit all of the students in Jackson County,” Dukes said before his death. “We can honestly have an impact on every student in Jackson County. That’s a lightbulb moment because it’s exciting knowing how impactful it’s going to be in my opinion.”
Dukes’ family accepted the honor at the chamber’s annual meeting Friday.
“Kevin Dukes had a vision to improve the lives of Jackson County students through education,” said Rick Roden, president of the chamber. And as a result of his vision, the lives of students in Jackson County will be forever changed through his dream of the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy.”
