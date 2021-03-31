Lt. Col. Kristin Benford, a Scottsboro native, has served her country for over 16 years.
Benford received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Alabama A&M University, also receiving her Army commission from the college’s ROTC Department on Dec. 10, 2004. She has over 16 years of experience in diverse logistical operations in the United States Army.
Benford has had numerous overseas tours and deployments including Afghanistan and Iraq while on active duty. She is also a licensed in massage therapy and hopes to open her own spa one day.
A few of her memorable assignments include: Battalion Operations at 2nd – 381st in Grand Prairie, Texas. While there, she was the operations officer at battalion consisting of a multi composition unit consisting of active duty, active guard reserve and traditional Army Reserve staff personnel across numerous states.
She served as a Battalion Executive Officer for 6th BN Army Reserve Careers Division ARCD in Birmingham. She also served at Transportation Division Chief – 335th Signal Command in East Point, Georgia. While there, Benford served as commands transportation officer and provided specialized transportation knowledge as well as function experience at higher levels of operations.
Benford served at the United States Army Soldier Show in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. During her time with the Soldier Show, she was afforded the opportunity to travel to military bases CONUS and OCONUS while providing work for Soldiers and singing for Soldiers and their families.
Benford is also the founder of The Legacy Foundation, a community-based nonprofit 501c3 organization with the motto of ME3 Motivating, Encouraging, Empowering and Educating our Youth to Be the Best They Can Be!
Benford’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (3 OLC), Army Achievement Medal, NATO-ISAF Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Medal and Army Overseas Service Medal.
She is married to her truly supportive husband, Ronnie Benford, and the couple has an amazing son, Joshua.
Benford works tirelessly in her community where and however she can, all while balancing motherhood and family responsibilities. She has a servant’s heart, and through her work withing the Army and her nonprofit organization, she plans to continue empowering her community to be the best it can be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.