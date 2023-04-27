Section winners

Section High School’s GenCyber Team is all smiles with the trophies and medals they won at the inaugural GenCyber Olympiad at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Team members, all sophomores, are Ben Prather, Leo Chaparro, DeAnna Pace, Zoey Brown, Mauricio Romero, and Giovanny Vega.  They placed first in four events, third in two events, and won Best in Show in the poster contest.  The team is in its first year, and the faculty sponsors are Stacy Wilson and Angela Bolt.

 Contributed Photo

The GenCyber Team at Section High School may be new, but they knocked it out of the park in a recent cybersecurity competition. The team is composed of seven sophomores who were determined to be ready for the GenCyber Olympiad at the University of Alabama In Huntsville.

  “Our students worked hard to prepare,” said Stacy Wilson, faculty sponsor.  “They are a self-motivated group.”

