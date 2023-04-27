The GenCyber Team at Section High School may be new, but they knocked it out of the park in a recent cybersecurity competition. The team is composed of seven sophomores who were determined to be ready for the GenCyber Olympiad at the University of Alabama In Huntsville.
“Our students worked hard to prepare,” said Stacy Wilson, faculty sponsor. “They are a self-motivated group.”
The team members are Giovanny Vega, Leo Chaparro, Ben Prather, Mauricio Romero, DeAnna Pace, and Zoey Brown. Faculty sponsors are Wilson and Angela Bolt.
When Wilson heard that UAH was going to host the competition, she applied for the team to compete. They were among the schools chosen to participate in this inaugural GenCyber Olympiad.
UAH sent videos and study guides to help students prepare for the competition. Wilson said these students just took over, studied the materials then divided the information among the team so at least one member would be proficient in each area.
Competing against teams from the surrounding area including some schools much larger than Section, their team came out on top. They placed first in four events and third in two events. They also won Best in Show in the poster contest and received top honors as overall winners of the competition.
Cybersecurity is growing in popularity as a college major. The UAH College of Engineering holds various cybersecurity and engineering summer camps for middle and high school students. The spots are filling up fast for this summer, so if you know a student who might be interested go to the UAH website for more information. There is still some availability for the July17-21 cybersecurity camp.
