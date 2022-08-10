Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
• Keri Brooke Winkles, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Joe Brown Jr, 33 of Selma, was charged with giving false identification to obstruct justice and fleeing to elude.
• Rachel Chambers, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Wesley Phillips, 51 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ethen Wayne Vaughn, 21 of Dutton, was charged with harassment.
• Steven Ryan Wade, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with murder.
• Joshua Wilson, 41 of Woodville, was arrested on four counts of bond revocation.
• Herbert Michael Wright, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
• Katina F. Baugh, 46 of Huntland, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Courtney Leanne Cannon, 30 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Taisha Renee Dawson, 33 of Rosalie, was charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Kristy Amanda Gray, 43 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Lee Rowe, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
• Jared Wade Allison, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maximino Misael Martinez-Becerra, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear and possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Gena Mae Williams Benefield, 52 of Crossville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie Edward McIntire, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Amy Yvonne Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
• Maximino Misael Martinez-Becerra, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested a on bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Gena Mae Williams Benefield, 52 of Crossville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Caleb Black, 32 of Ider, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• James Stacy Dunn, 46 of Hollywood, was charged with four counts of violation of house arrest.
• Megan Gamble, 26 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Joel Labron Green, 54 of Valley Head, was charged with failure to pay.
• Dave Edward Jenkins, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Adam Wade Thompson, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tracey Lynn Wade, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
• Jerry William Vaughn, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason Dewayne Puckett, 38 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
• Christopher Joe Brown Jr, 33 of Selma, was charged with giving false identification to obstruct justice and fleeing to elude.
• Christopher James Gill, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Jason Glenn Wilborn, 42 of Tennessee, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Micah David Shelton, 43 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
• Jennifer A. Moon, 40 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
• Gena Mae Williams Benefield, 52 of Crossville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James O. Williams, 71 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
