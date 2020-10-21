The Scottsboro City Council discussed a potential grant that would bring over a million dollars to the city to fix roads at its meeting Monday. The city council also presented certificates of election to Nita Tolliver and Dr. Gary Speers.
Josh Little, Scottsboro’s city engineer, presented the council with a grant application for the ATRIP II grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The ATRIP II grant application by the City of Scottsboro has to be approved by the city council before it can be submitted to ALDOT. The project proposed would have a total cost including the grant of over $2.6 million, with $1.4 coming from the ATRIP II grant program.
The program requires the city to match a portion of the funds and only covers state roads and those directly servicing them — bridges and similar infrastructure projects cannot be covered under the grant according to ALDOT.
The application has to be submitted by the end of the month, and City Council president Patrick Stewart said that the issue would be added to the agenda for the council’s next meeting.
A change order was discussed by the council for the Heritage Center project that will save the city $581 by eliminating a crawlspace encapsulation.
During the public comment section of the meeting Gerald Edmunds, a deacon at Grace Baptist Church, stated that the church had not been notified about a recent zoning adjustment to a property adjacent to both the Church itself and a parsonage on the property.
Edmunds said that the church’s members are concerned about the proximity of the church building to the property line at roughly only 40 feet away if it is to be used for cattle and livestock.
Edmunds also told the council that the letter the city is required to send property owners that would have been potentially affected by the zoning change was mistakenly sent to a previous owner of the property. He also stated that no such notification was provided to the either the parsonage’s mailing address or the church’s separate P.O. box.
“We feel like we were not properly notified,” said Edmunds.
The change was brought before the council twice before they ultimately voted in favor of allowing the property adjacent to the Baptist church to be rezoned to allow farming.
The council directed Stephen Kennamer, Scottsboro’s City Attorney, to look into the claims and advise the council on what further action they can take.
Jim Olyniec thanked the current city council, on behalf of the Board of the Veterans Park of Jackson County Board, for all of their work and support for the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park. The park is nearing completion, and will have a dedication ceremony on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
City Council member Gary Stewart stated that an issue had come to his attention regarding the recent city gas and fuel bid.
It was also brought to the attention of the council that one of the companies awarded the annual fuel bid by the City of Scottsboro potentially misled them in regard to their access to an emergency back-up source.
City Council member Mike Ashburn stated that he would want to see the clause removed from the call for bids for fuel and gas as it had caused issues in the past. All council members expressed concern that the council had been misled while making its decision.
According to Kennamer during the meeting, in the case of an emergency the city is allowed, regardless of an exclusivity contract, to procure fuel from any source.
The council announced a vacancy on the Downtown Redevelopment Authority that occurred after Mark Marshall’s resignation. The term runs through October 2024.
The city will be accepting applications for a nomination to the DRA until 4:30 p.m., Oct. 23 Applications should be sent to the City Clerk’s Office.
Public hearings were held for the alcohol licenses of Scottsboro Pitstop and Magnolia House. Both establishments met the requirements and were placed on the agenda for approval at the next council meeting.
The City Council presented election certificates to city council member-elect Nita Tolliver, and Dr. Gary Speers who is serving on the Scottsboro Board of Education. Tolliver, along with fellow council member-elect and Scottsboro’s new Mayor, Jim McCamy, will be sworn in on Nov. 2, the Monday prior to the general election.
