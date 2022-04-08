On Tuesday, the families of Roald Richard and John Cox were at the sites of the fatal crashes. There, they will place what are called ghost bikes on the sites. Ghost bikes are junk bikes that are painted white and placed in memoriam of a biker killed in a fatal crash. The family of Dr. Wayne Patterson already has one in place at the site of his crash.
“It’s kind of just a thing across the country. A lot of people do it, especially in more trafficked areas in the city. If there’s a bike sitting there, there’s usually flowers and a little memorial to say ‘hey, watch out for bicycles,’” Ro’s daughter Christina Richard said.
The bikes that the families of Richard and Cox are setting up were donated by Agriculture teacher at Pisgah High School Brad Moore, whose class is refurbishing bicycles for underprivileged kids.
Though the families are still dealing with the losses they faced, they hope that the ghost bikes will help to raise awareness about the current issues with biking. Concrete numbers could not be found but the families remember two bikers, Carlos Serrano and Ken Kifer, in Scottsboro dying in an accident in the past 20 years. Yet, when Patterson was killed in an accident in June 2021, he was the third biker to die in a fatal crash since 2020.
“The goal is just to raise awareness to the community to practice caution and look out for the cyclists,” Richard said. “I think when people see a bicyclist on the road, they don’t see a person, they see an annoyance. We hope to change that and say ‘hey, these are real people who just want to go home at the end of the day, real families who will really miss these people if you’re not being patient or distracted driving or driving under the influence.”
Richard was training for a triathlon in April 2020, biking on highway 79 near Plantation Point road with minimal traffic when he was hit by a driver under the influence. The driver was charged with manslaughter and is currently awaiting trial.
Cox’s wife passed away in 2019 and he had recently started going back to the gym and getting himself back together. Though he had been hit before, he still enjoyed biking, and was riding his bike to the gym when he was hit by a driver going 60 mph. His daughter, Julia, got a call at 5 a.m. that Cox was still alive but being transported to the hospital. When she arrived, he was unconscious.
“I wasn’t able to tell him ‘hey, we’re here for you, everybody is here for you, you’re not by yourself, you’re not alone,’” Julia Cox said.
It was ruled that the accident was Cox’s fault because he wasn’t where he was supposed to be and wasn’t wearing any reflectors.
“We still have his shoes that he was wearing and they do have reflectors on them and he’s been riding since his 20s, he knew where to be and where not to be, it doesn’t make sense,” Julia Cox said. “It feels like it was pushed under the rug. That man is still out there driving and I feel like it could happen again because nothing did happen… (His death) wasn’t on the news, it wasn’t on Facebook. Nobody knew until we told people.”
Patterson was riding down South Broad Street when he was hit in a fatal accident in the early morning of June 29.
Between the three bikers, all were very experienced in biking and all were killed within two years of each other.
“(After Patterson’s death), it’s like the community hasn’t learned to watch out for cyclists after three (deaths), so I just think this is a calling to the community to just be aware and just try not to drive distracted, I know it’s hard not to do it sometimes,” Richard said.
The families have worked with the City of Scottsboro and ALDOT to install a “share the road” sign near the fatal crash sites and wish to work with them to advance cyclist safety in the area.
“We hope that in the near future, the city will consider constructing bike paths and bicycle lanes/shoulder in town. Outdoor activities are a huge part of the Scottsboro/Jackson County culture and we believe a bike path would serve to greatly enhance our city’s features. With designated bike paths, this is the only way we can ensure the safety of the community’s cyclists,” Richard said in a statement.
