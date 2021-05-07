The annual VFW/American Legion Memorial Day program will be held on Monday, May 31, beginning at 10:45 a.m., at Collins Intermediate School.
The guest speaker will be Chief Master Sgt. Eric Dudash, who has 30 years of experience in the United States Air Force. Dudash served several tours in the Middle East and other parts of the world
All citizens of Jackson County are invited to attend to honor all of our veterans who have served our country.
“We will also honor all of our veterans who gave their lives so that we have been able to live in a free country,” said Hal Luse, who oversees the program. “All of us need to take Memorial Day and come to Collins to honor our veterans. We ask you to drop everything else and come to honor these soldiers who deserve your support.”
