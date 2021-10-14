This Thursday, Heartlite Hospice will host its annual memorial service on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. on the square in downtown Scottsboro. There, luminaries will be placed on the sidewalks, each one with a name of a person who died that Heartlite has cared for.
In addition, people can also add a loved one’s name to the list and make their own luminaries at a table Heartlite will have set up for the service.
“I definitely believe that COVID in the past year has affected the way we mourn. I’m older, traditionally families get together, they tell stories, they share memories and that’s what we do at a visitation and that’s what we do during the time of a funeral and right now that’s being taken away. Many families are choosing not to have visitations, many families are choosing only to have a graveside service and some families are choosing to have no service at all. It’s really changing the way that we’re used to mourning our loved ones and it makes it more challenging for the people that are close,” bereavement director Roger Haney said. “What we’re giving is the opportunity for people to come by, share stories, share memories. Memories with our staff and us share stories with them. We’ve sort of become like family anyway over this past year so it’s a chance for our Heartlite family to get together with the families that we’ve served and spend time and tell stories.”
