The Jackson County Cruisers will host its first Cruise-In of 2020 on June 6 as it transitions back towards normalcy.
The Cruise-In will be held at courthouse square, from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is asked to practice social distancing out of respect for other attendees.
“We will not be registering cars, giving away money or selling 50/50 tickets in order to limit close personal contact,” said Anita Boatner. “There is plenty of room to park around the square, so we ask that everyone park at least four feet from another car. We are not asking attendees to wear masks, but please feel free to wear a mask if you are more comfortable doing so.”
Members of Jackson County Cruisers are eager to see all of their friends, listen to music and enjoy some good car people fellowship.
“This is not how we would prefer to conduct the Cruise-in, but it’s a start back toward normal,” said Boatner. “So shine up that old hot rod that’s been sitting idle for the past few months and come join us on June 6 on the square.”
Boatner said a Cruise-In is planned for the first Saturday of each month through October as the social distancing restrictions continue to be relaxed. Check out the Jackson County Cruisers Alabama on Facebook for the latest information.
