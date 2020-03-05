In the race to replace longtime Circuit Judge Jenifer Holt, who is retiring after four terms in office, is over.
In the Republican Primary Tuesday night, Brent Benson garnered 61% of the vote in the three-person race to avoid a runoff. Without a Democrat candidate, Benson is unofficially the next circuit judge.
“It’s a relief,” said Benson, moments after being the projected winner. “I am thankful for the good people who worked for us and prayed for us. I appreciate all the support.”
Benson finished with 5,880 votes, while Daryl Eustace had 2,582 votes and Patricia Stewart had 1,168 votes.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Benson thanked all his supporters.
“You helped me garner support, knock on doors, put up signs, pick up campaign materials and spread my name and what I stand for across this county,” wrote Benson.
He also credited his opponents, Eustace and Stewart.
“My opponents are both fine attorneys, and I look forward to working with them in the future for the betterment of Jackson County and the protection of the rights of its citizens,” wrote Benson.
Benson, who serves as an assistant district attorney, will return to work, he said. He will be sworn into office next January.
Total ballots cast Tuesday were 12,306, with 10,408 in the Republican Primary and 1,890 in the Democrat Primary.
