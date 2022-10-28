Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
• Matthew Stapler, 33 of Woodville, was charged with three counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Tevin James Stanley, 41, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Craig Presley, 43 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Shanterrance R. Fenil, 26 of Powell, was charged with DUI.
• Beverly Cabiness, 64 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
• Steven Lee Summers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tommy Wayne Stills, 55 of Woodville, was charged with harassment.
• Robyn Stewart, 45 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to pay.
• Sydney Brooke Stephens, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Ashley Nicole Rogers, 30 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to pay.
• Brittany Rich, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michelle Lee Deras, 33 of Collinsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Nathan Ireland Campbell, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Gretchen Owens Rogers, was arrested on grand jury indictment of escape third degree and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
• Sydney Brooke Stephens, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay, promoting prison contraband second degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence.
• Johnathan Lee Knicely, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Caleb McDonald, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree, false reporting and theft fourth degree.
• Crystal Sharp, 62 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
• Samuel Joseph Hook, 39 of Cullman, was charged with failure to appear.
• Breyona Dawn Evans, 26 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
• Sydney Brooke Stephens, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
• James Darrell Pence, 53 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Lee Summers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tanner Nicholas Atchley, 26 of Woodville, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
• Johnathan Lee Knicely, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany Wilson, 37 of Athens, was charged with violation of release order.
• Tia Treece, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Cory Smithson, 27 of Fyffe, was charged with theft fourth degree.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
• Donald Hannigan, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua Eric Anderson, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence by strangulation.
• Matthew Joshua Bynum, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Farah Elizabeth Sherrell, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.