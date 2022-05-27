In 2018, Chris Gulley ran for the Jackson County Commission District 1 position. After a run-off was required, Gulley lost to Danny Rich by 520 total votes. After the votes were counted on Tuesday night, Gulley flipped the results from four years ago, beating Rich by 502 votes in the Republican Primary, with Gulley securing 4,047 votes to Rich’s 3,549 to win the District 1 position.
In only District 1 voting, Gulley defeated Rich 824-700.
With no Democratic opposition in November, Tuesday’s win, still unofficial, secures the seat for Gulley.
“I feel great. I tried this four years ago and came up short. We came out today with a win and it feels good,” Gulley said. “It feels great to win, I thank everybody for coming out, voting and supporting me, I couldn’t do it without the voters.”
Gulley hopes to work to improve the roads in Jackson County, improve the public works department, have road paving done in-house and provide additional water coverage to the county.
