A Woodville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Jeremy Edward Bates, 39 of Woodville, was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue.
Bates was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to ALEA, Bates was charged with pedestrian under the influence.
The accident occurred on Highway 35, near Little Arkansas Road, within the Woodville town limits.
ALEA continues to investigate the accident.
