Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
• Kenneth Wade Ratliff II, 40 of New Hope, was charged with home repair fraud.
• Andrew James Powell, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Luke Husky, 22 of Henagar, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty.
• Debra Green, 49 of Section, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Brandon Wesley Elders, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eddie James Edwards, 37 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Albert Character, 19 of Valley Head, was charged with four counts of animal cruelty.
• Kelvin Renaldo Arnold, 37 of Huntsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
• Christopher Boyd Alfaro, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Chad Demont Chubb, 24 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Willie Jean Hubbard, 35 of Guntersville, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Terry Darrell Myers, 66 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kristi Nicole Williams, 34 of Ashville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Wisrock, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassing communications.
• Brandon David Wright, 30 of Union Grove, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
• Eric Clark, 22 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Mark D. Williams, 52 of Higdon, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
• Brandi Michele Atchley, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tamara Travis Kirtland, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kevin Lee Little, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ralph C. Warren Jr., 63 of Woodville, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and harassment.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
• Elijah Dale Brown, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with resisting arrest and fleeing to elude.
• Gary Gibbons, 62 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Steven Edward Ivey, 43 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Billie Jo Mason, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley Farris Ranson, 34 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
• Billy Wayne Locklear, 58 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Carol Huff, 73 of Harrison, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Joshua Adam Steelman, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
• James Samford, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
• Adam Moritz, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Ariel Brooke Megan Ward, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Christopher Chambers, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gavin Lee Wright, 22 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• Christi Brook Wright, 44 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
• William Gordon Hitchcock, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
• Adam Joseph Bayer, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gregory Allen Culver, 45 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
