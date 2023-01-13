Red Sharp Inducted into Alabama Racing Pioneers Hall of Fame
By David Bradford
Joseph Oakley “Red” Sharp will be honored this weekend in Talladega as one of the 2023 inductees into the Alabama Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame.
Previous inductees into the Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame are Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Donnie Allison, Clifford Allison, Neil Bonnett, and Red Farmer.
Red Sharp loved racing. He owned a dirt track near the Tawasentha Drive-In between Scottsboro and Hollywood that operated in the early 1950’s. The “grandstands” consisted of concrete blocks with 2x8-inch boards laid across them. On one occasion, a car burst through the flimsy railing and ran through the bleachers. No one was reported injured.
Richard Mathews recalls, "I remember visiting one of his race car garages where the old Ann’s Motel was located on Willow Street and that Ralph Holloway worked on his cars and Don Hicks drove some for him. He also had drivers Friday Hassler and Nero Steptoe.” Friday Hassler was killed in one of the 1972 qualifying races for the Daytona 500.
The web site “Ultimate Racing History” lists cars owned by Red Sharp as participating in 50 NASCAR Grand National events. The site credits Red’s racing partner Hassler with another 30 races, listing the outcome of his final appearance at Daytona with a status of “accident.”
Red himself had done a bit of racing in his early years. He was severely injured while testing one of his cars on Tupelo Pike and spent the rest of his life wearing long sleeve shirts to cover the disfiguring burn scars.
Even by the standards of a community that has valued and even nurtured eccentricity, Oakley “Red” Sharp made his mark.
A lack of formal education (by many accounts, he left school in the third grade, although the 1940s census data indicates he made it through the seventh grade) and marginal literacy (he signed checks but relied on others to write them for him), he became one of the county's most financially prosperous men and is remembered as one of our most gregarious and likable citizens.
He was born on June 6, 1918 in Trenton. By the age of 12, his family was living in the Tupelo community. By then, he was done with school and working as a logger, using a team of mules to transport felled trees to the mills. By age 20, Sharp worked on county roads for the Workers’ Progress Administration (WPA), a Roosevelt “New Deal” program. During the second world war, he was employed at the Oak Ridge, TN plants.
In 1952, he established Red Sharp Sand and Gravel with one bulldozer and two used dump trucks. His business grew rapidly to include a concrete plant on Willow Street, a rock quarry outside Hollywood, and a river landing for the shipment of sand and gravel near the Bellefonte nuclear plant.
Red Sharp’s skills in applied math were legendary. In the mid-1970's when the Scottsboro Board of Education was planning the construction of Trammell Stadium, Dicky Holder was teaching math at adjacent Scottsboro High School. Holder remembers, “When they started building Trammel Stadium. Me, Mrs. (Fay) Sanders, and Mrs. (Ava) Porch where math teachers at the time. Mr. (Ray) Collins brought Red down there, and said “Red, this is where we want to put it." Red got out of his pickup and was bent over looking between his legs. Ray Collins thought Red had lost his mind. Red said ‘OK, Hon, I'll give you a price on it.’ I found out later what he was doing: he was finding the level of the land and looking to see how much fill it was going to take. So Ray Collins gets me, Mrs. Sanders and Mrs. Porch to figure up how many truck loads it was going to take, told us how much each truck would hold. So we all figured it. They gave us the angles and stuff. We weren't even close. Red missed it only five or six truckloads, just by looking between his legs.”
Later, when Holder questioned Sharp about his methods, Sharp told him, “I was getting the level of the land. That’s the way the old folks used to get the level of the land. You can't stand and get the level. You’ve got to lean over and look between your legs.”
Red loved negotiating, and when Red and the client were within a comfortable distance of agreeing on an amount, Red liked to settle the matter by pitching pennies. The penny closest to a sidewalk crack or a wall would have his offer accepted. Red was very good at pitching pennies, by all accounts.
Perhaps Red is best remembered for his love of exotic animals. It’s said that his love of mules harked back to his logging days. He raised prize mules on his farm near his quarry outside Hollywood. A team of Red Sharp mules with Red behind the reins was a common sight at county parades.
Notably, though, Red wanted a zebra. He located one in Texas. “I believe he paid $5,000 for it,” recalls Paul Machen. Red put mattresses in the livestock trailer and tied ropes around the zebra’s neck so he wouldn’t thrash around. Unfortunately, the zebra was choked to death by the restraints during the trip. Red was not deterred by the zebra’s death and bought a second, presumably in Texas.
Everyone who knew livestock advised Red against getting the zebra. Zebras were untamable, Red was told, and “Old Zebe,” the animal Red set himself out to domesticate, proved they were pretty much right. Paul Machen recalls “It took him a long time to work him (Zebe) with a burro. Red got him so he would pull the wagon with another sorrel mule. He never could break all the wildness out of him, though. He’d take off running and run right though a barbed wire fence. Cut himself all up.”
Red was adept at dealing with all manner of unruly animals. He was contracted to round up feral cattle on Bellefonte Island in advance of the TVA construction there. He and his hands were paid $35 a head. They road horseback and roped the cattle rodeo style. Red pursued one troublesome bull into the night, well after his fellow ropers had called it a day. Six hours later and well into the night, he finally had the bull roped. “You couldn't tell Red he couldn't do something,” several interviewees said, “He'd show you he could.”
Although he owned and rode one of the finest “cutting” horses in the county, Red had some trouble staying in the saddle. He had a seat belt attached to his saddle and good-naturedly endured the ridicule of his fellow ropers.
Based on his proven expertise, Red erected a sign up in the local stockyard claiming “We catch anything or we haul anything.” His greatest test came when he was contracted to haul an elephant to El Paso. He modified a livestock trailer by cutting the top off it and adding a few feet to the sides. The elephant, iamed Barry for his appearances in political rallies for Barry Goldwater, was loaded into the trailer without incident. Red backed the trailer up to a building for the evening to insure that the elephant couldn’t burst open the rear door.
Dicky Holder remembers, “That next morning, I’m in my classroom, and [principal] Ray Collins comes to the door. He said ‘Your elephant's loose. They need you up there to help them.’ I said, ‘Mr. Collins, I can't, I’ve got a class to teach.’ He said, ‘I’ll find somebody to teach your class.’ He loaded me up in the car, and the police were up there with their guns drawn. All they had back then were little old 38’s. I said if y’all hit him with that, all you’re gonna do is make him mad.” Red and his crew finally corralled the elephant by winding a trailing leg chain around a utility pole.
Dicky advised Red, “Maybe we ought to take down that sign (the one reading ‘We catch anything or we haul anything’).” Red refused.
He died at age 69 on May 30, 1988 after a bout with cancer. His funeral cortege consisted of his coffin drawn through the streets of Scottsboro by two mules in a wagon built by his close friend, Jackson County Probate Judge R.I. Gentry.
