A three-vehicle crash Tuesday has claimed the life of a Dutton woman.
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Lamonda Rose Gifford, 34 of Dutton, was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevy Suburban she was driving crossed the center line, struck a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by Michael Anthony Ross, 49 of Fackler and then struck a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Jonathan Lee Houston, 37 of Decatur.
Gifford was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, Troopers said. Daniel Devers, 30 of Somerville, a passenger of the Dodge, was also injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Troopers said Houston and another occupant in the Dodge sustained minor injuries but were not transported for treatment.
The accident occurred on Alabama Highway 79, near County Road 30, approximately one mile north of Scottsboro.
The accident remains under investigation.
