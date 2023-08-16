On Aug. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police Department and Stevenson Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 287 in Stevenson. During the search, approximately 326.4 grams of a methamphetamine/fentanyl mixture, approximately 102 grams of marijuana, assorted controlled pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
In total, eight people were arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with various drug related charges.
“(These arrests) are substantial when you think about the drugs we’re getting in here that have fentanyl in it and this was a large amount that had fentanyl. Especially with the overdoses these days, we’re getting one or two overdoses per week in this county so this probably saved some lives,” Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said.
Michael Garrard, 49, of Stevenson, was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, three counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree with a bond of $33,500.
James Dunn, 47, of Hollywood, was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond set at $28,500.
Adam Warren, 47, of Bridgeport, was charged with Drug Trafficking in Fentanyl with a bond set at $25,000.
James Carter, 34, of Bridgeport, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances and Loitering in a Drug House with a bond set at $2,800.
Christopher Taylor, 35, of Stevenson, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st Degree and Loitering in a Drug House with a bond set at $964.
Stephanie Monk, 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with Loitering in a Drug House with a bond set at $500.
Melanie Carano, 51, of Bridgeport, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st Degree with a bond set at $500.
Tristan Sawyer, 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with Loitering in a Drug House with a bond set at $300.
