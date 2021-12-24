During Wednesday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council unanimously voted to approve the Goose Pond Island rezoning plans presented by the Southern Summit Group.
The proposed rezoning will be to turn the R-1 Single Family into three new zones: R-2 Single Family with 80.06 acres, R-4 Multi-Family with 26.26 acres and C-3 Storage (climatized, vehicles and boats) with 7.6 acres.
After the meeting ended, one more citizen, Mike Campbell, stepped up during delegations to speak to the city council about the project. Campbell proposed that the city council pursue doing this development “the right way” and suggested moving the development to come off Goosepond Drive to ease the stress on Goosepond Island Drive.
“I know it will cost more money, but that new development should come off Goosepond Drive. I know they got to take up railroad tracks, I know they have to dig dirt up, but that will stop the additional taxation on Goosepond Island Drive. The goal should be improving Goosepond Island without being adversely affecting the people that have already committed to being out there,” Campbell said. “I’m just asking that when that final development gets approved by the city, that we ensure that if you were living there, you would be happy with the impact of your home and your neighborhood as to where the new development would impact your quality of getting in and out of those roads. We do nothing, what’s out there, what’s left to be developed is going to tax the road we currently have.”
As part of the public hearing for the rezoning during the Dec. 6 work session, a lot of citizens expressed safety concerns with the project, with a majority being directed towards the width of the roads. Many citizens argued that on-street parking would make the road nearly impassable for even smaller-sized vehicles with the current road width and that the addition of more housing would increase not only road traffic, but potential on-street parking.
Along with the original request, SSG also brought a list of concessions to existing residents. The concessions call for 70 townhomes to be eliminated from the R-5 site and replaces with 25 single family lots, developing a separate intersection on Goosepond Drive to serve multi-family, no relocation of North Shore Drive, eliminating a future intersection of Loop Road from intersection of Lake Pointe Circle, develop construction access road to facilitate proposed R-2 Single Family Sites, prohibit construction related parking on North Shore Drive for R-1 Single Family Sites, increase the size of R-1 lots by a minimum of 13 percent to allow for larger homes and o connect the R-2 road network to new intersection for apartments.
Finally, SSG presented a list of developments they will make beyond their requirements, promising to develop a master plan, develop strict covenants, conditions and restrictions to ensure quality development, work with the existing Homeowners Associations for the common ‘best interest’ of the island and the city, pursue a loop road for Goose Pond Island for long-range circulation and safety, developing a community park, pursue a community boat launch and boat dock, developing sidewalks and developing landscape improvements.
