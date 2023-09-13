The Jackson County Commission and Solid Waste Department are working in unison with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to clean up Jackson County roadsides.
With the help of the $150,000 Unauthorized Dump Right-of-Way grant from ADEM, the county is working to identify and clean-up unauthorized dumpsites.
“An unauthorized dumpsite is one where people are putting a big pile of dump items on the side of the road, in the right of way,” said Commission Chairman Bill Nance. “You see those a lot. You will be riding along and suddenly there is a big pile of trash on the side of the road.”
Solid Waste workers are currently using manpower to clear these dumpsites.
“Our director of Solid Waste, Caleb Skipper, has really been aggressive with this and he has gotten it off to a really good start,” Nance said. “We have already cleaned up four sites, and have identified several more to be cleaned up.”
Commissioners approved the rental of a knuckle boom truck at Monday night’s meeting, which Skipper said would be a safer and more effective way to clear the dumpsites of debris.
Before Solid Waste can clean up a dumpsite, the department must send ADEM information and photos of the site, as well as an established an estimate of the cost for the project.
“Once they approve it, we then do the pickup,” Nance said. “The benefit to our county is (ADEM) is reimbursing us to clean up those sites.”
Nance said cleaning up Jackson County is important, and cleaning up the unauthorized dumpsites is just one of the initiatives the commission is currently undertaking.
“Another initiative we have that is a grant from ADEM is cleaning up roadsides of old tires,” Nance said. “The problem with tires is the citizens can’t carry tires anywhere, unless they are going to pay somebody to take them and dispose of them. So, we find a lot of tires that are thrown on the side of the roads.”
Nance said this grant will allow the county to pick the tires up and receive funds for them.
“Rather than us having to pay somebody, we are able to recoup that money for what it costs us to get rid of the tires,” Nance said.
Nance said when the county is notified of an area with discarded tires, they will go and pick those tires up. In addition to that, citizens may also take their old tires to the solid waste department, located on Shelby Drive in Scottsboro. Drop off hours for this service are 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and citizens are permitted to drop off up to eight tires.
Nance said he thinks these projects are a great start to cleaning up the county, but he hopes more services will be offered in the future. Residential “junk” pickup may be a possibility, but right now the county is figuring out the logistics of that idea.
“I think that is something we will consider,” Nance said. “We need to take a look at when we are doing that, and how do we implement that program. We want to do this as a service, not as another rate increase or another cost.”
In the meantime, Nance said he is working alongside Skipper to organize a pick-up day for large dump items during the year.
“We are working so that we will have a clean up day in coordination with the municipalities,” Nance said. “One day a year, people can bring whatever large items they have for clean up.”
Nance said this would not include garbage bags of things, but items such as old couches, washers, dryers and refrigerators.
The commission is also considering offering a service that would allow citizens to bring these large items to Solid Waste for proper disposal throughout the year.
“We realize that one day a year in our municipalities is not enough. Things are going to happen throughout the year. What we are considering is having a program where people can bring items every Friday, if they need to discard a washing machine or a couch, they can bring it to our Solid Waste Department,” Nance explained.
Nance said he encourages citizens to notify the Solid Waste Department of any sites where large dump items or tires are located.
“We will keep a record of where these are,” he said. “That way we get the citizens’ help with identifying these areas that need to be cleaned up, and we will do that. I think it’s a really good start, what ADEM is doing for us, helping us start the idea of cleaning up Jackson County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.