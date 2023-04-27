Skye Giles was recognized in a special ceremony at EPCOT for becoming the first National SkillsUSA winner in the school’s medical program’s history. She won the gold in Basic Healthcare competing with other SkillsUSA students from across the country. State Senator Steve Livingston presented Skye with the resolution passed in the State Senate recognizing her for her accomplishment as a national winner. With Skye at the ceremony were Shainah Hawes, EPCOT health science instructor; North Sand Mountain Principal Dustin Roden; County School Superintendent Jason Davidson; Senator Livingston; Drew McNutt, EPCOT career tech supervisor and principal; Michael Counts, EPCOT career tech coordinator and assistant principal; and Amanda Atkins, EPCOT health science instructor.