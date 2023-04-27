A North Sand Mountain High School senior who has attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) for three years is a National SkillsUSA winner. Skye Giles took home the gold medal in the Basic Healthcare Competition in Atlanta last summer.
By winning this national competition, Skye became the first National Champion in EPCOT’s Medical Program’s history and the seventh national winner for the school.
State Senator Steve Livingston sponsored a resolution in the Alabama Senate recognizing Skye for her national championship. He came to EPCOT to present Skye with the resolution during a special ceremony.
Skye’s parents, Melisa and Jason Giles, along with County School Superintendent Jason Davidson, and North Sand Mountain High School Principal Dustin Roden were also present for the special ceremony and reception.
During the national competition, Skye was required to complete numerous healthcare related skills, complete a written exam, go through the interview process, and give an oral presentation to a panel of judges. She successfully completed each part of the competition.
Shainah Hawes, EPCOT health science instructor, said, “I am really proud of Skye.”
“It was really exciting,” said Skye about being recognized with the resolution.
Skye has earned numerous certifications during her time in the health science program at EPCOT. She is a certified nursing assistant, certified EKG technician, and has basic life skills and basic first aid certifications.
Skye has also been an active member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) during high school. She currently serves as the HOSA secretary and is a past parliamentarian for the group.
This young lady only needs two more classes to receive her associate’s degree in applied science from Northeast Alabama Community College. She will continue her studies to fulfill her plan to become a registered nurse. She is interested in being a travel nurse.
