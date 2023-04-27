A North Sand Mountain High School senior who has attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) for three years is a National SkillsUSA winner.  Skye Giles took home the gold medal in the Basic Healthcare Competition in Atlanta last summer.

  By winning this national competition, Skye became the first National Champion in EPCOT’s Medical Program’s history and the seventh national winner for the school.

