The interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is growing every year and intriguing students of all ages. Approximately 100 students participated in a two-day Summer STEM Camp last month at Northeast Alabama Community College. This specific camp was for fifth through eight graders.
Google sponsored the camp which introduced these students to the world of engineering and mechatronics through a hands-on building project. Each camper built a remote controlled robot.
These campers accepted the challenge to build a working robot starting from scratch. They learned how to operate their robot and had a blast participating in races around the college campus.
The majority of the campers came from Dekalb and Jackson Counties which is NACC’s service area. However, there were a few campers who traveled from other counties to participate in this event.
“STEM Camp was awesome!” stated Kerry Wright, NACC Dean of Workforce Development. “The kids completed a project where they assembled and operated a remote controlled robot. In the process, they learned to use their hands and their minds to work through a sequence of steps that led to completing the task. It was a great event, and we are already thinking about how to make next year’s camp bigger and better.”
Google not only supported the camp financially, but they also provided assistance during the two-day camp. Some of their staff volunteered their time for the camp. Their assistance helped to make this event possible.
“Google is thrilled to back young students and their learning journeys at NACC’s STEM Camp,” said Thomas Gamble, Data Center Facility Manager at Google. “We know the importance of supporting curious learners and are excited to see where these remarkable campers’ lives take them.”
“We could not have done this camp without the partnership with Google,” stated Melissa Ledbetter, NACC’s Work Experience Coordinator. “Not only did we have financial assistance, but we had volunteers from the college, community, and Google sent a crew. Thank you to Dr. Camplbell who supports us in our innovative efforts, Google for partnership, the volunteers who tirelessly assisted managing the group, the parents/guardians who entrusted their children with us, and lastly, all the children who were so well behaved. Proud to be a Mustang and proud of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.