First Southern State Bank will host a free community shred day on Saturday, Feb. 26 at its Higdon office, located at 30158 Alabama Highway 71 in Bryant.
The shred day will run from 9 a.m. until 12 noon, or until the truck is full, for people to drop off their sensitive documents to be shredded. Vehicles will line up in a drive-thru where participants may unload their items. The event is open to the entire community and will be held rain or shine.
“With identity theft increasing at alarming rates, it’s important to keep bills, financial statements and other personal documents secure,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “Everyone is welcome to bring confidential bank, tax, insurance or medical documents for safe and secure destruction on site. We are pleased to offer this shred day to uphold our commitment to putting our customers first and giving back to the community by helping to keep our neighbors’ personal and confidential information safe.”
Paperwork is deposited into a special bin at the event. Once the bin is full, it is lifted, and the contents are dropped into the Shred-It mobile shredding truck. Each 96-gallon bin of paper takes less than three minutes to shred.
It is not necessary to remove staples as the truck will shred through them, however plastic or metal clips and other non-paper items should be removed.
All documents are double cross shredded at 3/8 of an inch. Items that should not be included: compact discs, floppy disks, plastic bags, magazines or newspapers. Please limit shredding to three banker-size boxes per vehicle to help ensure everyone can take part in this service.
