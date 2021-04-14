The Scottsboro City council passed a vote on Monday to donate a grant of $5,000 to the annual Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament.
The tournament, started back in 2016, donates all proceeds to the Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama. Their website shows a goal they have of raising $1 million dollars total. So far, they’ve raised over $683,000 and their donations have funded a full-time research assistant, research on renal care for cardiac patients and started a camp dedicated to teaching patients with cardiac issues about how to care for their condition.
A congenital heart defect (CDH) is a heart defect found in newborns and also the most common type of birth defect. Defects can include issues with the walls and valves of the heart as well as the arteries and veins near the heart.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four children born with a heart defect have a critical CDH. Children born with critical CDH require surgeries or other procedures within a year of their birth.
The Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament is set to begin Saturday, April 17 with registration for the event ending Friday, April 16.
